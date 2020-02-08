Welcome to the value-for-money Lotus

THE EVORA is a special car. It looks almost as good as it performs. Now a new model is launched, described by Lotus as a “value for money” version.

Well, the new model Evora GT410 costs £82,900, £3,000 less than the existing Evora GT410 Sport, so pretty deep pockets are still required.

The new version of the Lotus Evora

Oddly, the new cheaper version features better specification than the GT410 Sport, providing improved usability and driving comfort.

Numerous features have moved from the Evora options list to become part of its standard kit.

The new model is designed to be a more usable ‘everyday’ car. It comes with Sparco sport seats, air-conditioning, and a reversing camera.

A premium infotainment system with sat-nav and Apple CarPlay is now standard and includes DAB digital radio. Increased cabin sound insulation for reduced road noise and improved refinement will further improve the listening experience. This is no pared-back sports car, more of a luxury model.

The GT410’s door trims now feature integrated arm rests and storage bins for greater comfort and practicality. Exterior paint colour choices have been revised to include new options, including some historic shades from Lotus’s past.

The car has a revised damper rate compared with the GT410 Sport. While it still delivers an outstanding performance-oriented experience, this creates a more compliant ride for improved real-world comfort.

The use of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S all-weather tyres means better all-year usability, while a new rear tailgate features a large glass section for improved rear visibility.

The above upgrades are in addition to the Evora’s already high level of standard equipment. These include a body-coloured roof, side sills, tailgate, front access panel and mirror backs, red AP Racing brake callipers and silver or gloss black V-spoke cast alloy wheels, 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear. Interior equipment includes cruise control, heated seats, rear parking sensors.

The Evora GT410 Sport remains the most driver-focused and lightweight choice in the Lotus Evora range. Its standard specification has also been revised; upgrades include the integration of Sparco sport seats, air-con, and a premium infotainment system including DAB digital radio, sat-nav and Apple CarPlay.