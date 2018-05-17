10 of the best walking in trails Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor

Yorkshire is known for its wild moors and scenic woodlands, many of which people explore through various walking and hiking trails. These trails are a great way to embrace the outdoors, keep active and explore some of Yorkshire’s most scenic nature spots.

From coastal walks to railway trails to the renowned three peaks, Yorkshire offers an array of walking trails and routes that everyone can enjoy.

The 109 mile Cleveland way intertwines both moorland and breathtaking coastlines

Here are some of the best walking trails in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor.



Wainwright’s Coast-to-Coast Walk, North Yorkshire

This popular 192 mile trail was thought up by Alfred Wainwright in the 1970s and passes through three different national parks, this being the Lake District National Park, the Yorkshire Dales National Park, and the North York Moors National Park.





Ingleton Waterfalls Trail, North Yorkshire

This North Yorkshire trail is 4½ miles long and incorporates a series of spectacular waterfalls, weaving in and out of ancient woodland and splendid scenery in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.

Broadwood Entrance, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3ET

Yorkshire Three Peaks Walk

The three peaks is a well-known walking route, and challenge, which features the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough. These three peaks are part of the Pennine range and circle the head of River Ribble valley, located in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The challenge itself is usually completed in the order stated above and those taking part aim to complete in under 12 hours.

Cleveland Way National Trail, North Yorkshire

The 109 mile Cleveland way intertwines both moorland and breathtaking coastlines, offering spectacular views and the opportunity to see ancient castles, fishing towns and parts of Yorkshire you haven’t explored before.







Meanwood Valley Trail, Leeds, West Yorkshire

The Meanwood Valley nature reserve runs between Meanwood, north of the city centre and continues in this direction into the more rural countryside surrounding Adel and Alwoodley.

Meanwood Valley trail is a superb way to explore the valley and runs from Woodhouse Moor, through the Meanwood Valley and then goes on to the Breary Marsh which lies next to Golden Acre park.

Great Northern Railway Trail, Bradford, West Yorkshire

Established in 2005, the Great Northern Railway Trail is a cycle-way and footpath located Bradford, West Yorkshire.

The path follows the route of a former railway, this being the Great Northern railway line between Bradford and Keighley which used to go via Queensbury and Cullingworth, and allows you to walk, or cycle, through the West Yorkshire countryside.

Trans Pennine Trail, (Yorkshire wide)

The Trans Pennine Trail is a long-distance route which passes through the Pennines, going alongside rivers and canals and through historic towns and cities in the North of England.

Yorkshire is part of this trail, with the route passing through places such as Leeds, York, Selby and Barnsley.

The Garforth to Woodlesford section in particular is a tranquil trail, as it goes from the small town of Garforth through lovely countryside, going past a nature reserve and an RSPB site, along a river and canal before ending at Woodlesford station.

Sheffield Round Walk, South Yorkshire

This 15 mile walk combines urban and rural as it takes you on a tour of the parks, countryside, woods, waterways and villages around Sheffield, doing so in a circular loop, hence its name.

From pretty suburbs to the southwestern edges of the city, this walk has it all and allows you to see what Sheffield’s nature scene has to offer.





Sheffield and Tinsley Canal Trail, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

This walking trail embraces all things canal related as it goes along the Sheffield and Tinsley canal, providing a perfect escape from the city.

You can walk from Victoria Quays to Meadhall, taking in Sheffield’s nature scene alongside exploring a side of the city you might not have seen before and embracing the city’s history.

Hudson Way Rail Trail, Beverley, East Yorkshire

This trail is a pleasant, easy walk along the track bed of the old railway, going from the centre of Market Weighton.

The rail track is just over a mile and a half long and you can return by the same route or via Goodmanham, which adds a further two miles to your walk. This route is also good for cyclists, especially those looking for a traffic-free option.