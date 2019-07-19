£300,000 home saved from demolition after plans for Ossett-Dewsbury estate rejected

Plans for a 54 house development on the Wakefield-Dewsbury border, which were likened to HS2 for their potential impact on residents, have been rejected.

Developers wanted to knock down a four-bed family home, valued at £300,000, on Kingsmead in Ossett to create a new access road to the estate.

Almost all of the 54 homes would then be built in Chickenley, which falls into Kirklees Council territory.

However, a planning committee in Kirklees has rejected the scheme, after concerns from people in Ossett were taken on board.

A total of 67 objections had been tabled against the plans, many of which expressed fears about how extra traffic around Kingsway would hit people's quality of life.

Opponents also said that Wakefield ratepayers would have to foot the bill for the surrounding infrastructure, even though Kirklees would have picked up the council tax from the homes in question.

Speaking at a planning meeting in June, Ossett councillor Nick Farmer described the development as "another version of HS2 coming straight through Wakefield."

He added: "This will cause anxiety and stress for residents for years to come."

On Thursday, Sandra Pickin told Wakefield Council's planning committee: "Kirklees Council refused planning permission for this last week.

"They've taken our concerns into account."

