After French Open interview confusion, here's a guide for Alexander Zverev to master the Yorkshire dialect

Yorkshire is known for its quirky dialect and strong, broad accent, it proving difficult with not only those from further afield, but people from the UK too.

German tennis player Alexander Zverev recently declared his love for the Yorkshire accent, after struggling to understand a journalist's questions during a press conference.

The county of Yorkshire is home to phrases such as 'ey up', 'owt' and 'aye'

Here’s a detailed guide of commonly used Yorkshire phrases in order to help Alexander Zverev, and everyone else who may struggle with this unique dialect, master how to speak ‘proper Yorkshire’ in no time at all.

Tennis star Alexander Zverev fails to understand journalist's Yorkshire accent in hilarious French Open interview



Guide for mastering the Yorkshire dialect

‘Ack: Roof

Addle: Earn

Allus: always

Aye: Yes

Back end: Autumn

B’aht: Without

Bait: Snack

Black bright: Very dirty

Bobar: Rubbish

Bobby dazzler: A complimentary phrase used to describe something or someone that is considered outstanding, striking, or attractive

Bog: Toilet

Bray: Hit or beat something (or someone)- predominantly only heard in Yorkshire.

Britches: Trousers/Knickers

Chuddy: Chewing gum

Coil ‘oil: Coal shed or cellar

Courtin’: Going out with

Eeh by gum: Oh my God

Ey up: Hello

Fettle: Make

Flaggin’: Getting tired

Flippin’ ‘eck: Bloody hell

Flit: Move house

Flummox: Confuse

Gander: Look

Gennel/Ginnel: A narrow passage between buildings/an alleyway

Gi’oer: Give over

Gip: Retch

Goosegogs: Gooseberries

Lug ‘oil: Ear hole

Mardy: Moody, sulky or stroppy.

Mashin’: Making tea

Mebee: maybe or might do

Mi’sen: Myself

Mithering: Bothering

Monk on: Grumpy or sulky

Nesh: To feel cold

Nithered: When you feel extremely cold

Nowt: Nothing

‘Ow do?: How do you do?

Owt: Anything

Parky: Cold

Phummock peeping out of an ivy bush: Untidy hair

Put wood in t’ole: Close the door

Reight: Very

Shuft up: Make more room

Silin’: Raining heavily

Si ‘Thi’ later: See you later

Snap: Food

Snap Tin: Sandwich box/lunch box

Snicket: Passageway

Spice: Sweets

Sup: Drink

Swill: Drink.

Tha: You

Thissen: Yourself

Was tha' born in a barn?: Close the door- you’ve left it open

Wittler: A worrier