Batley fatal collision: Police seek witnesses after woman hit by car near Fox's Biscuits in Wellington Street

A woman has died after being hit by a car near the Fox's Biscuits site in Batley yesterday evening.

Police today issued an appeal for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision, which happened at around 6.30pm in Wellington Street.

Also in news: Batley murder probe begins as Dewsbury man with stab wounds arrested



A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A Kia Creed vehicle was travelling away from the town next to the Fox’s Biscuits site when a collision occurred with a 76-year-old local woman.

"She was transported to Leeds General Infirmary, but sadly died."

Also in news: Hunt on for Batley-linked man in sex offence investigation



Anyone who saw the collision or has any information that could help with inquiries is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, use the live chat facility available via the Contact Us section of the West Yorkshire Police website.