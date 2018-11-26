Batley man told "Give us your phone or we'll blade you" in robbery ordeal

A Batley man beaten and robbed on his way home from a night out on Saturday has described his ordeal.

Jimmy Wood, a 32-year-old manufacturer who works in Shaw Cross, was set upon by a gang on his way back from a night out at around 4am on Bradford Road.

He was hit, beaten to the floor and kicked by the thugs, who told him: “Give us your phone or we’ll blade you”, with one of the suspects producing a knife.

“It was horrible, all a bit of a blur. You just don’t expect that sort of thing to happen to you.

“There were either four or five of them but you can’t be sure when it’s coming at you from all sides.”

Jimmy, who sustained facial injuries in the attack, described the gang as in their late teens to mid-20s and of Asian heritage.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that the incident is being investigated. They said: “Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180590843 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”