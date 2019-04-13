Boyzone's Ronan Keating headlines summer concert at Yorkshire stately home - ticket info

Boyzone star Ronan Keating will be headlining a concert in the grounds of the spectacular Castle Howard, near Malton, this summer.

This is Ronan's 26th year in the music industry, making him something of an anomaly in the world of pop music.

With more than 16 top five singles with Boyzone, which saw the band become one of Ireland’s biggest and most successful bands of all time to Ronan’s huge solo success, which saw him go straight to the top of the charts with When You Say Nothing at All from the hit movie Notting Hill.

Ronan went onto have a number one album, with yet more number one singles including the anthemic pop smash hit Life Is A Rollercoaster.

Ronan went on to sell a 4.4 million copies of his album around the world and firmly established himself as an artist in his own right!

Ronan Keating plays Castle Howard on Sunday August 4 follows the Castle Howard Proms concert, held in the grounds of Castle Howard on Saturday August 3.

Gates open at 5pm.

Tickets now on sale: www.lphconcerts.co.uk