Britpop leading lights Shed Seven on tour - venues, dates and ticket info

Shed Seven have announced their biggest ever UK tour to date including a home county show at Leeds First Direct Arena – their first ever headline arena show.

The York five-piece just get bigger and bigger. Since rising to fame in the 90s as one of the leading lights of Britpop, Shed Seven released their first new album in 16 years 'Instant Pleasures’ in 2017 which went top ten and achieved acclaim across the board.

The tour which also marks the 25th anniversary of their first album release will feature a mix of Sheds classics and choice cuts from Instant Pleasures including fan favourites Room In My House and ‘Better Days.

Rick Witter said: “We can’t wait to get back out on the road later this year to play some of our favourite venues and visit some brand new places. It’s always been the bands ambition to play an Arena show and we are absolutely thrilled that finally we are getting to do this in our home county Yorkshire!! See you at the front.”

Tour dates:

Friday December 7 Leeds First Direct Arena

Wednesday December 11 Newcastle O2 Academy

Tickets: www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk

