CCTV footage shows Birstall shopkeeper fighting off masked yobs

The altercation took place on the evning of Wednesday 21 November at Intake News, at the bottom of Intake Lane.

A Birstall shopkeeper fought off thieves who attempted to raid his store last week.

Four suspects entered the store and attempted to steal the till. The shopkeeper fought them off with a large stick and alerted police.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Nothing was stolen from the shop. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180585255, or information can be passed to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."