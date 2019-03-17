Classic car 'Poppy' set to turn heads at The Yorkshire Post Motor Show and Classic Car Rally at Harewood House

A classic car with a quirky number plate is proving to be a bit of a head turner.

Brian Richmond, 68, bought the pristine 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow to enjoy in retirement with his wife.

He quickly dubbed the car “Poppy” because of its unusual number plate, “OPU10M”.

“People will read it and after a while it dawns on them,” said Mr Richmond, who lives near Leeds. “Not everyone sees ‘opium’ in it.

“The registration number came with the car. As far as I am aware it’s the original number plate; the tax discs I have from 1974 have that registration number on them.”

Mr Richmond hopes to join fellow motoring enthusiasts at Harewood House for The Yorkshire Post Motor Show & Classic Car Rally on Father’s Day (June 16).

Hundreds of classic and vintage cars will adorn the grounds of the 18th century landmark.

Mr Richmond said: “Everyone who sees the car loves it. I have always loved cars.”

When choosing the Rolls, he was guided by his own mobility as well as consideration for his wife, who recently underwent a knee replacement.

“I wanted a classic car for retired life,” he said. “My wife was an important part of the decision to buy a car because I wanted her to be part of it.

“As I was getting older, I thought I would have difficulty getting out of the car if I got a low slung sports car. Because the Rolls is higher up, the doors are quite big for your knees to bend to get in, so it’s easier for us to get into the Rolls-Royce than into a lower sports car.”

The couple were recently voted “the Most Enthusiastic Members” of the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club (Yorkshire section).

This will be the first time in four years that Harewood will host The Yorkshire Post Motor Show & Classic Car Rally.

Visitors will be treated to a packed programme of entertainment, headlined by stunt motorcycle display team, Broke FMX.

There will also be a funfair for children, petting farm and street food stands celebrating Yorkshire’s finest ingredients as well as flavours from around the world.

People can benefit from a 15 per cent discount when booking tickets to the show in advance.

To enter a classic car or for tickets please visit www.ypmotorshow.co.uk/. To book in your classic car by phone or for more information please call 0113 532 9440, Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm.