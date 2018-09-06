Cleckheaton Beer Festival ready to serve ale fans

Celebrating its fifth year, Cleckheaton Beer & Music festival is back at Cleckheaton Town Hall this Friday and Saturday.

Set up in 2013, the festival has gone from strength to strength with commendations from CAMRA on its variety of real ales and ciders from breweries around the region.

This year will see the addition of a multiple selection of fine gins to sample with more than 20 available.

Event organiser Paul Fisher said: “We’ve listened to what people have asked us over the last few years and having gins available has been one of the top requests. We hope that the addition of this popular spirit will see more people come to sample our fantastic range and help to boost the local economy within Cleckheaton.”

With local bands playing across both days, there’ll be plenty of music available throughout the whole event. There is even a return for the pie and peas vendor too.

Tickets are available on the door priced at £6, doors are open from 4pm.