Concerns growing for vulnerable pensioner last seen near Mirfield Marina

Concerns are growing for a vulnerable man last seen near the canal in Mirfield.

David Hardcastle, 83, was seen around Shepley Bridge Marina and Steanard Lane on the Calder and Hebble Navigation at around 8.30am on Thursday morning.

Police are concerned for his welfare due to his vulnerability.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with grey hair and moustache.

He was last seen wearing a blue fleece, brown trousers and dark shoes.

Anyone who knows where he is should call the non-emergency number 101 or use the live-chat facility available via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0637.