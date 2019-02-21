Coroners say Cleckheaton man who died this week may have sister in Doncaster

Coroner's officers are turning to the public for help as they try to find any relatives of a man who died this week.

West Yorkshire Police has appealed for any information to help trace the family of Anthony Burrows.

The coroner's office in Bradford is trying to trace the family of Anthony Burrows.

Mr Burrows, 86, lived in the Cleckheaton area and died on February 18.

It is believed he may have a sister in the Doncaster area.

Anyone who has any information should contact Coroner's Officer Lynsey Atkinson on 01274 373715.

