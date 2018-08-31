Crackdown on North Kirklees 'nuisance bikes'

A continued crackdown on so-called ‘nuisance bikes’ in Batley and surrounding areas has been praised by politicians and residents alike.

West Yorkshire Police have appealed for members of the public to come forward with any incidents of anti-social driving by loud, often unlicensed motorbikes and quad bikes that have been known to race through busy residential areas.

A handful of bikes have been seized in recent weeks, including at an address on Cambridge Road in Birstall, where three bikes were taken off the road. A rider was issued with a ticket for riding without Insurance and a Section 59 warning. He also received an Anti-Social Behaviour warning.

More bike seizures were undertaken on Town Street in Batley Carr and on Ealand Road in Batley last week.

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin has joined residents in praising renewed efforts by police to round-up the perpertrators and echoed their calls for residents to report any problems.

She said: “I have been contacted by several constituents on the menace of nuisance bikers and I have been working closely with West Yorkshire Police to ensure they have the information they need to tackle the problem.

“It is very important that every instance is reported to the police with as much detail as possible so that they can build an accurate picture of the scale of the problem and allocate resources appropriately.”

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “We will work with Kirklees Housing regarding some addresses where these bikes are being housed and any tenants of KNH, where they have been found to be riding in an anti-social manner, can be issued with a tenancy warning notice which can result in them losing their tenancy.

“If you have any information on nuisance bikes please let us know.

“To report these please call 101 or you can report online through our West Yorkshire Police Website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it.

“You can also report anonymously by ringing Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

“We really do appreciate your calls regarding these nuisance bikes.”