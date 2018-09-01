Batley murder probe: Dewsbury man with stab wounds arrested after Town Street baseball bat altercation ends in man's death

A murder investigation has begun after a fight in Batley last night resulted in a man's death.

Police said two men had been involved in an altercation in Town Street at around 10pm.

The incident, which involved a baseball bat, left a 31-year-old man with fatal head injuries.

A 35-year-old man from the Dewsbury area later attended hospital with stab wounds.

He has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are not looking for anyone else in what was an isolated incident.

“Clearly, local residents will be shocked to learn that this has occurred, however, there will be an increased police presence in the area to offer community reassurance.

“Officers also remain at the scene and forensic enquiries are taking place in the immediate area."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be passed on via the live chat facility in the Contact Us section of the West Yorkshire Police website.