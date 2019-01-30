'Depraved' Liversedge child rapist Philip Stott jailed for 20 years

A child rapist has been jailed for 20 years after committing a string of "horrific" sexual offences against a girl.

Philip Stott, aged 32, of Hare Park Avenue in Liversedge, was found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court following a trial.

The offences took place between 2010 and 2014 against a girl who was aged between six and 10 at the time.

Stott was charged with 10 counts of child sexual offences.

They were: four counts of rape of a child under 13; two counts of assault by penetration of a child under 13; two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity; and two counts of taking indecent photographs of a child.

Stott was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in prison and an extended licence of four years.

He is also now the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must sign the Sex Offenders register for life.

PC Suzanne Clark, of Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, who led the police investigation, said: “Stott was described by the judge who sentenced him as a dangerous individual, who posed a significant risk of harm to female children.

“The sentence that has been handed down to him is a reflection of the seriousness of his crimes; he is a depraved individual who repeatedly abused his victim.

“I would like to praise his victim for her bravery in coming forward and reporting the abuse to the police.

"She was subjected to a horrific ordeal at such a young age and I hope that now she will be able to start the long process of rebuilding her life.

“In Kirklees, we have a dedicated child safeguarding unit, which has specially trained police officers who support victims through the judicial process and protect the safety of children.

"I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to report it immediately to the police. Any report will be handled with the utmost sensitivity and thoroughly investigated to bring the perpetrators to justice.”