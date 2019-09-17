Drink drive builder's truck rammed police car during chase

A builder who was caught drinking and driving rammed a police car with his truck during a 20-minute chase in Batley.

Craig Lister caused more than £7,800 damage to the police BMW X5, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Lister, 36, also crashed in to three parked cars on Rochester Road.

Lister tried to ram another police car three times during the pursuit, which happened just after 11pm on June 23.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said police attempted to stop Lister's Ford Transit truck on Bradford Road at Batley, but he failed to stop.

Lister, of Victoria Court Birstall, Batley, drove on the wrong side of a keep left sign and went through two sets of red lights.

Mr Ahmed said Lister stopped, reversed and attempted to ram the police car on three occasions.

Lister was arrested as he attempted to run away.

He was breathalysed and found to be almost one-and-a-half-times over the drink drive limit.

Lister admitted dangerous driving, driving while over the drink drive limit and causing criminal damage to a police car.

The court heard Lister has 24 previous convictions for 38 offences including burglary, assault, battery, criminal damage and failing to stop after an accident.

Andrew Petersen, mitigating, said Lister was working as a self-employed builder and used the £6,000 vehicle for work.

Mr Petersen said: "When he is released he would like to have the opportunity to continue his employment."

Judge Tom Bayliss QC jailed Lister for 15-months and said his Ford Transit will be confiscated.

Lister was also banned from driving for 31-and-a-half-months.

Judge Bayliss told him: "Those who drive in he way you did, putting police officers at risk, simply will not be tolerated by the courts.

"Courts must protect police and must protect other road users."