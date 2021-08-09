Enquiries continue after armed police called to double stabbing in Mirfield

Armed police were called to Greenside Estate, Mirfield on Saturday following reports of a double stabbing

Emergency services were called to Greenside Estate at 10.28am on Saturday (August 7) and a police cordon was put in place.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment. One had minor injuries but the other was more serious, though not believed to be life-threatening.

Video emerged on social media appearing to show a man with blood on his trousers and another carrying a machete.

Police closed the road and pools of blood could be seen on the pavement as forensics officers moved in to start their investigations.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to the Greenside Estate in Mirfield at 10.28am on Saturday, August 7 following a report of two males who had been injured.

"One of the males was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The other male, who suffered more serious injuries, remains in hospital at this time.