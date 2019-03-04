Family name man killed in Dewsbury crash and pay tribute to "kind, compassionate young man"

The 22-year-old victim of a fatal car crash in Dewsbury has been named as Asad Hussain, a law student.

Mussarat Pervaiz, a close member of his family has paid tribute to Mr Hussain.

She said: "I knew Asad personally and he was a kind, sincere, compassionate young man with a bright future ahead of him.

"He was studying Law at Birmingham University and was very active in charity work.

"He was always thinking of those less fortunate than him and how he could help them.

"I remember him telling me he wanted to raise money to help build wells in 3rd world countries.

"It is such a tragic loss for all those who knew him, especially his family who are all left devastated by this sudden loss.

"Asad will be missed dearly by not only his family and friends but all the community."

On Sunday, March 3, West Yorkshire Police were called to Forge Lane in Dewsbury at 12.53pm to reports of a Silver Honda Civic which had come off the road.

Mr Hussain was declared dead at the scene whilst a 20-year-old female passenger was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with minor injuries.

The force said: "A A 23-year-old woman driving a second vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She is currently in police custody."

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact 101, quoting log number 840 of 3/3/2019.