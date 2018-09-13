Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series September 13 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Khevin Ngibi, (21), of no fixed abode, Jailed for 26 weeks and £115 compensation for assaulting a police officer in Dewsbury.

Brett Ryan, (30), of Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury, Jailed for 18 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour, failing to surrender to custody and stealing a gate.

Sonny Hunter, (18), of Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury, Community order with £500 compensation for destroying property.

Mohammed Shafiq, (22), of The Sidings, Dewsbury, Community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work, £500 costs and £85 victim surcharge for driving whilst disqualified.

Andrew Howgate, (52), of Woodside Crescent, Batley, £400 fine, £85 costs and £40 victim surcharge for three counts of dishonestly making false statements with a view to benefiting financially.

Joshua Allsop, (27), of no fixed abode, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol and makeup.

Olivia Hollies, (24), of White Lee Croft, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for harassment.

Dean Normington, (49), of Thomas Street, Heckmondwike, 10-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, 120 hours’ unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for breach of non-molestation order.

Julie Garry, (46), of Deacons Walk, Heckmondwike, £153 fine, £100 costs, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for speeding.

Neil Marsden, (39), of Kitson Hill Road, Mirfield, Community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for drink-driving.

Kevin Bracewell, (40), of Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton, 18-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for stealing a coat and cabling.

Mohammed Basharat, (36), of Slaithwaite Close, Dewsbury, £150 costs, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to comply with order relating to parking.

Rabina Hussain, (no age listed), of Laurel Drive, Batley, £170 costs, £50 fine and £30 victim surcharge for parking misdemeanour.

Rachael Littlewood, (41), of Walnut Place, Dewsbury, £75 fine, £60 costs and £30 victim surcharge for throwing litter.

Luke Grogan, (27), of Milton Walk, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Chantelle Wilcock, (29), of Well Lane, Dewsbury, £93 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for speeding.

Beverley Furness, (50), of Shirley Walk, Cleckheaton, £85 costs, £76 fine and £30 victim surcharge for two counts of failing to notify DWP of a change of circumstances.

Jamie Wilby, (26), of Fairview Road, Batley, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Anthony Bycroft, (42), of Stubley Road, Heckmondwike, £183 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for possession of class B drug.

Nathaniel Dickinson, (26), of Ealing Court, Batley, £100 fine, £85 costs and £50 compensation for damaging a fence.

Simon Williams-Cole, (30), of Springfield Court, Liversedge, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Kevin Mitchell, (74), of Providence Street, Cleckheaton, Jailed for 22 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for two counts of assault by beating and breach of a criminal behaviour order.

Kassandra Rylah, (34), of School Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £250 compensation and £85 costs for two counts of assaulting a constable.

Ajmal Mahroof, (36), of Headfield Road, Dewsbury, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for possession of class B drug.

Craig Lamb, (38), of Carr Street, Birstall, Jailed for seven days and £115 victim surcharge for stealing a television.

Matthew Pressland, (25), of Eightlands Road, Dewsbury, Community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing a tyre pump, stealing a handbag and two counts of interfering with a vehicle.

Dale Sloane, (41), of Park Parade, Dewsbury, £40 fine, £40 costs and £30 victim surcharge for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Shaun Lyons, (44), of Brighton Street, Heckmondwike, Two-year conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for harassment.

Saqir Bharel, (36), of Harewood Avenue, Heckmondwike, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £3.40 compensation for travelling without a valid ticket.

Imran Mohammed, (32), of Parker Road, Dewsbury, £660 fine, £150 costs, £66 victim surcharge and £4.60 compensation for travelling without a valid ticket and leaving station in incorrect manner.

Mohammed Zahir, (19), of Trinity Street, Batley, £250 fine, £150 costs and £30 victim surcharge for two counts of travelling without a valid train ticket.