Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series September 20 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Michael Battye, (31), of Leeds Road, Birstall, £301 compensation, £165 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for fraud.

Nicholas Chamberlain, (27), of Bradford Road, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days and £85 victim surcharge for producing class B drug.

Stephen Hubbard, (34), of Tabbs Lane, Cleckheaton, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for two counts of breaching non-molestation order.

Andrew Inness, (53), of Bradford Road, Batley, £375 fine, £85 costs, £37 victim surcharge and six points on licence for failing to give information relating to ID of a driver.

Nasser Khan, (58), of Myrtle Road, Dewsbury, £660 fine, £620 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to ID of a driver.

Jonathan Furness, (38), of Cross Bank Road, Batley, Jailed for 26 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for trespassing and stealing and failing to provide a sample.

Nicholas Lockhead, (47), of Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 16 weeks, £170 fine, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for two years for drink-driving and using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Adele Smith, (43), of Branch Road, Dewsbury, Jailed for 32 weeks for stealing candles, glasses, food, drink and cosmetics, assault by beating and failing to surrender to custody.

Timothy Hamer, (68), of North Road, Dewsbury, £450 fine, £85 costs, £45 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 20 months for drink-driving.

Javid Patel, (37), of Snowdon Street, Batley, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 14 months for driving whilst disqualified.

Gareth Boddy, (31), of Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for possession of a bladed article in public place.

Saeed Ahmed, (47), of no fixed abode, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to comply with anti-social behaviour order.

Christopher Brooke, (28), of Harepark Drive, Liversedge, £100 compensation and community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days for intent to cause harassment, causing damage to property and assaulting police officer.

Aiden Squires, (25), of Spindle Close, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for damaging property.

Justin Wakefield, (38), of Speakers Court, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for breach of non-molestation order.

Ethan Benson, (25), of Walnut Road, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Anne Wade, (61), of Halifax Road, Liversedge, 26-week sentence suspended for 12 months, 200 hours’ unpaid work, £3,253 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for ten counts of fraud.

Sarah Boys, (22), of Hartley Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Phillip Davison, (38), of St Peter’s Garden, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Preda Dumitru, (33), of Hanover Gardens, Dewsbury, £150 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Phoebe Ellis, (25), of Wakefield Crescent, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Paula Haddlesey, (40), of Westgate, Heckmondwike, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Kayleigh Harvey, (31), of St Peter’s Gardens, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Adam Herman, (27), of Airedale House, Batley, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

James Marsden, (32), of Mill Lane, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Olivia Nolan, (24), of Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury, £146 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Louise Parker, (45), of Albion Court, Heckmondwike, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Shaun Parkin, (47), of Walkley Villas, Heckmondwike, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Zoe Parkin-Walker, (32), of Walkley Villas, Heckmondwike, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

John Porritt, (27), of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Mehali Tanacs, (55), of Foldings Avenue, Cleckheaton, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for depositing litter.

Damian Gutowski, (23), of Geldard Road, Birstall, Community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work and £100 compensation for two counts of assault by beating.

Shahfak Hussain, (30), of Wilson Wood Street, Batley, £250 costs, £180 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to ID of a driver.

Jamie Allcock, (42), of Serpentine Road, Cleckheaton, £120 fine, £80 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three months for driving whilst disqualified, speeding and without insurance.