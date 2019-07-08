Man from Dewsbury and woman from Mirfield arrested after 12-year-old girl died in crash on M61

Police investigating a crash which killed a 12-year-old girl have arrested a man from Dewsbury and a woman from Mirfield.

They were called to the M61 in Lancashire at around 10.45pm on Saturday night after a Vauxhall Corsa and Nissan Qashqai were involved in a collision.

Twelve-year-old Sana Patel from Blackburn, who was a passenger in the Qashqai, died at the scene.

Police said the occupants of the Corsa fled the scene on foot.

They have arrested a 23-year-old woman from Mirefield on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and a 28-year-old man from Dewsbury on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cribbin, of Lancashire Police: “This was a tragic incident in which 12-year-old Sana Patel lost her life and our thoughts are very much with her family and friends at his unimaginably difficult time.

“We have now made two arrests but are very much still trying to establish what happened and are asking anybody who saw the collision or either vehicle in the moments before it happened to get in touch as soon as possible.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the Corsa at the time and would urge them to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information about the crash, which happened around a mile from junction eight for Chorley, is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 1817 of July 6.

The M61 was closed in both directions between junctions six and eight while collision investigators attended the scene and reopened at around 9am the next morning.