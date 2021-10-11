Police appeal after man suffers serious facial injuries in Mirfield attack

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attack in Mirfield

The incident occurred on Steanard Lane at about midnight on September 22.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains on bail pending further enquiries.

Enquiries have established that the victim, a 29-year-old man, was helped at the scene by some members of the public and officers are keen to speak to them, or anyone who witnessed what happened.

Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact DC 4514 Poole at Kirklees District CID on 101, or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.