Police officer feared for her life during attack by Dewsbury teenager

Leeds Crown Court

One of the officers described how she feared she was going to die as Sam Horton grabbed her by the throat and tightened his grip despite her being unable to breathe.

Leeds Crown Court heard how 19-year-old Horton continued to be violent despite twice being tasered during the incident on July 18 this year.

Andrew Nixon, prosecuting, said the officers went to Horton’s partner’s home in relation to a separate matter.

Horton was at the house with the woman and her two children when officers arrived. The teenager tried to leave the house and became violent when the officers tried to stop him.

Horton then attacked the officers in the living room in the presence of the children.

He struck one officer and grabbed the other by the throat, which prevented her from speaking. A taser was fired at the defendant but missed.

Mr Nixon said Horton grabbed the officer by the throat and tightened his grip so she was unable to breath. The prosecutor said she feared for her life.

She managed to break free but Horton grabbed her again and kicked her.

A taser was used a second time and pepper spray was aimed at him but he continued to be violent. He was eventually restrained.

He was searched and found in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Horton, of Clarke Street, Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and possessing cannabis.

A statement was provided by West Yorkshire Police chief constable, John Robins. He described how there are on average 37 assaults on his officers each week and the issue continues to be a serious problem for the force.

Probation officer Malcolm Brown told the court that Horton had gone to the house to end the relationship with his partner.

Mark Foley, mitigating, said Horton had problems with his mental health and now has the help of a support worker.