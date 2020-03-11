Police officers thought they were 'going to die' as thug ran at them with kitchen knives at flat in West Yorkshire

Police officers feared they were going to die when a thug ran at them armed with kitchen knives during a disturbance at a flat in West Yorkshire.

Daniel Bellamy threatened to slit the officers' throats and said he would stab anyone who came near him during the incident which was caught on camera.

West Yorkshire Police had to use riot shields as they forced their way into the property on Preston Street, Batley, on December 6 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the flat belonged to Bellamy's former girlfriend.

He got into the property after stealing her keys.

Police attended the address at 8.30pm after they were contacted by the woman.

Bellamy also used the knives to cause damage to the flat.

There was blood-staining inside the property caused by Bellamy cutting himself.

Police managed to detain Bellamy at the scene.

One officer described in a statement how she "feared for her life" during the disturbance.

Another officer said he was scared for himself and the safety of his colleagues.

The court heard details of the incident as Bellamy was sentenced for a "catalogue of offending" between October 2019 and January 2020.

Mehran Nessiri, prosecuting, said concerned members of the public contacted police on October 5 after a man was seen walking along the M62.

Police found Bellamy wandering along the motorway and put him into a police van.

Once inside he became aggressive and spat at one of the officers.

On three occasions in December and January he harassed his former partner.

Mr Nassiri said the defendant turned up at her home drunk and was aggressive towards her.

He also used a crowbar to try to get into her home.

On another occasion he caused trouble as the victim was taking her children to a nursery.

Bellamy assaulted the woman on January 23.

He threw a stone at her head, which missed, then pulled her hair and stole her mobile phone.

Bellamy also stole a bottle of gin from a shop and threw a metal sign at a security guard who tried to stop him.

Bellamy, 27, of North Way, Mirfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, affray, criminal damage, harassment, two counts of assault and two of theft.

Nicoleta Alistari, mitigating, said her client had learned his lesson, has enrolled in courses in prison and now wants to set a good example for his children.

He was jailed for two years.