VIDEO: One punch is all it takes to shatter lives

As part of West Yorkshire Police’s ongoing work to reduce violent crime the Force is raising awareness of how a night out can lead to a fight and the loss of a life.

The ‘One Punch Can Kill’ campaign reminds people that in a split second a person can become a killer or be killed.

The Force want everyone to be able to enjoy the pubs and clubs in the towns and cities in West Yorkshire, but would encourage people to consider how much alcohol they consume.

What can start out as a fun night drinking with friends can easily turn into a nightmare.

Just one punch can ruin the lives of both the victim and the person who throws the punch.

West Yorkshire Police are committed to tackling violent crime and will continue our efforts to reduce the numbers of victims, but need people to play their part by thinking about their actions before they get involved in a fight on a night out.