Volunteer cadets in Kirklees ready to make difference as West Yorkshire Police scheme continues

Young police cadets are preparing to head out into the community after becoming the first in Kirklees to pass their attestation.

Since October, the teenagers have been learning from guest speakers from various West Yorkshire Police departments as well as fire service colleagues.

Soon they will be undertaking first aid training and getting a visit from trained firearms officers.

It is all part of the two-year Volunteer Police Cadets (VPC), which began in each of the five West Yorkshire policing districts last autumn.

Kirklees District's first intake of cadets started at Moor End Academy School, in Crosland Moor, with the support of vice principal James Wilson.

In December, they passed their attestation - a formal ceremony where they paraded in full uniform in front of senior officers at the force's Training and Development Centre in Wakefield.

PC Michelle Linney, cadets co-ordinator for Kirklees, said: “The Kirklees Cadets programme has come on in leaps and bounds since we launched the scheme in October last year; as have the cadets themselves.

“They have been learning about many aspects of policing, including processes around missing persons, law, statistics and emergency call handling.

"Our cadets were very impressive at their attestation and many of their parents and guardians attended the ceremony, which was a really proud moment for them and us.

“The next stage of the scheme is helping out the local communities in Kirklees, which is in line with the Duke of Edinburgh scheme and each Cadet will need to complete three hours of volunteering work each month.”

The purpose of the scheme is not to recruit police officers of the future, but to encourage the spirit of adventure and good citizenship amongst its members.

Young people from all backgrounds are encouraged to join, including those who may be vulnerable to the influences of crime and social exclusion.

The only requirement is for the young people to be aged between 13 and 18 years old.

Anyone who needs help with a project, fundraising or a community initiative in Kirklees can invite the cadets to help by emailing michelle.linney@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or calling PC Michelle Linney on 01484 436645.