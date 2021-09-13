Police apologised for the tweet.

Alison Lowe, who took up her role last month as an understudy to new West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin, said no offence had been intended from the tweet.

The post, which was uploaded by the force in advance of England's Euros final against Italy on July 12, was later deleted after criticism from campaigners.

The force wrote: "Excited for England's #Euro2020 final appearance later today?

Alison Lowe became West Yorkshire's deputy mayor for policing and crime last month.

"A mix of too much beer and the excitement of the football can lead to domestic abuse," adding "help is available for everyone".

Apologising later, police said they'd been trying to raise awareness about the offence, but had got the tone wrong.

Speaking about the tweet at a police and crime panel meeting on Friday, during a wider debate about domestic abuse, Ms Lowe said: "I was able to contact West Yorkshire Police about it immediately and those messages were pulled.

"To be fair, it wasn't just the police that were going to use it.

"There was a whole group of organisations, including local authorities, who'd pulled together the messages."

Ms Lowe said that both she and the chief executive of Women's Aid had since been asked by the police to advise on its future communication about domestic abuse.

She added: "They've asked us to be critical friends, following the mistake that took place.

"There was no intention to cause any upset and as soon as the issue was raised, the message was withdrawn.

"The learning of people who have experience in this area is being drawn upon, so I think we're now in a really good place with it."