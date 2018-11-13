Dewsbury Christmas lights switch-on to be ‘an event to remember’

A Christmas lights switch on is set to bring local schools, communities and businesses together to create a unique event for Dewsbury.

Local artists and performers have been working with different groups to create a Christmas event to remember on Saturday, December 1.

Head into town during the afternoon of the lights switch on for all kinds of free, family friendly fun and to take part in a lantern procession created with schools.

It is part of the ‘Festive Togethering’ which has been funded by Arts Council, England to bring the town and the Christmas lights alive this year.

Dewsbury Schools Endowment Trust has also funded activities to get school children involved from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Thornhill Junior and Infant and Eastborough Junior and Infant.

Nancy Barrett, Director of the Dewsbury based arts team Creative Scene, who will produce the event, said: “Our ‘Togetherings’ are simply gatherings that bring people together. We work with local artists to create the events.

“The first one in autumn last year was a huge success with more than 500 people coming out to see shadow puppets, lanterns and fire-drawings.

“Some of the artists who took part are coming together again and working with Dewsbury’s amazing communities to create something extra special this Christmas.”

“We have been working with Dewsbury Chamber of Trade and Friends of Dewsbury Park Mansion to develop the whole event and to get local businesses involved.”

There will be activities around Dewsbury from 1pm-3.45pm, with the lights switch on in front of Dewsbury Town hall at 4.15pm.

Watch out for local shops and traders wearing their ‘Time to Shine’ Santa hats and find businesses that are making special offers to customers on the day,

At Dewsbury Market there will be two special Christmas shoppers, puppet street performers will be ambling merrily through the crowds and you can make your own

mini-lanterns and join the procession. Head to Market Place, the pedestrianised area in the town centre, for two special new art installations- ‘The Firefly’s Den’ and ‘Bringing the Light’ which will take you away form the hustle and bustle to hear some secret stories.

Then make your way to the Town Hall Square for carol signing around the Christmas tree, and you can take your ‘turn’ on the giant mechanical Star ‘Lan-Turns’, and see yourself projected on the giant illuminated globe.

At 3.45 pm the Lantern Procession ‘The Firefly and the Stars’ with live music from Musica Kirklees and composer and musician Sheri Siam, will weave its way into the Town Hall Square.

There will be a welcome, and a moment of reflection and contemplation led by the Rev Simon Cash, before the grand switch on at around 4.15pm by local cricketing legends,the Hanging Heaton Cricket team.