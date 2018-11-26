Dewsbury hunt on for man wanted for gun offences

West Yorkshire Police are on the hunt for a wanted man believed to be in the Dewsbury area.

The man is wanted on suspicion of firearms offences and several police cars have been sighted in the Savile Park area.

Officers were sighted outside a commercial property on Savile Road and are understood to have searched other premises in the area.

A spokesperson said: "Police this morning stopped a vehicle in the Hostingley Lane area of Dewsbury in connection with the search for a wanted man.

"The man, who is wanted on suspicion of firearms offences was not present and officers are continuing to search for him."