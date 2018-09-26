Dewsbury midwife suspended after refusing crying mother pain relief

A Dewsbury Hospital midwife who refused to give relief to a new mother who was “crying in pain” on a ward has been suspended.

Georgina Elizabeth McKenzie was also found to have pushed a new father’s hand away from his baby in frustration, a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) hearing was told.

The misconduct related to a period between 2014 and 2016, when the midwife worked at Pinderfields and Dewsbury. The hearing was told that in 2014, a patient raised concerns with the hospital after a conversation with Miss McKenzie.

During the patient’s evidence to the NMC panel, she said the midwife accused her of “making up” how bad her contractions were and questioned whether she was “experiencing real pain”.

The NMC panel’s judgment said: “Miss McKenzie did not treat the patients with kindness, respect or compassion.

“The panel was of the view that Miss McKenzie’s behaviour has clearly caused significant harm to a number of patients in her care.

“The panel therefore decided that a finding of current impairment is necessary on the grounds of public protection.”

The panel heard Miss McKenzie suffered from health problems and workplace bullying at the time of the incidents.

She was given a nine-month suspension order and an 18-month interim suspension order. The report added: “The panel considered that this order is necessary to send to the public and the profession a clear message about the standard of behaviour required.”