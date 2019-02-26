Dewsbury Mosques come together to feed the region's homeless

Volunteers from 30 Mosques across North Kirklees joined together to care for the homeless this weekend.

The volunteers travelled into Leeds city centre to serve warm meals and distribute warm clothing and sleeping bags to those in need.

The volunteers stayed through the night to distribute food and clothing.

The group, known as the Dewsbury Mosques Alliance, has set its stall out to unite the various mosques and their volunteers in Dewsbury to deliver regular social action projects in the local area.

Organisers say the group's purpose is to help communities "build bridges and break down stereotypes, in the spirit of dialogue and friendship".

Imam Abdul Hakim of Masjid Noor in Thornhill Lees, said: “The principle of looking after the most vulnerable in society without judgement is established in our faith and well-practised throughout the world by Muslims. We want to spread that same message on a much more local level after all charity starts at home”

Imam Faizur Rehman of Masjid-e-Madani in Dewsbury Moor said: “As individual Mosques we deliver charitable and social action projects on a regular basis. But we wanted to come together as an umbrella organisation to be more effective and hopefully deliver even more good projects locally. This is the first project we have worked together on and aim to work on various charitable projects on a regular basis with partner organisations."

Ammaar, one of the volunteers for DMA, said: “We live in times where we are increasingly being polarised on political views, race and religion despite sharing so much in common, this initiative is about celebrating what we all have in common and helping as many good causes as possible along the way.”

Volunteers from the Dewsbury Mosques will be taking art in the Great British Spring Clean throughout the next month as part of an initiative run by national environment charity Keep Britain Tidy. It will take place from 22 March – 23 April 2019, and aims to inspire over 500,000 Britons nationwide to join forces and collect and safely dispose of litter from streets, parks and beaches.