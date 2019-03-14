Dramatic CCTV footage shows Batley shopkeeper wrestle knife-robber out of store

A would-be knife robber was arrested yesterday after a Batley shopkeeper fight him out of his store.

The incident, which took place at the Patbro newsagents on Branch Road yesterday evening, saw a man in his 30s ask for cigarettes before threatening the shopkeeper with a knife.

A Batley shopkeeper had to wrestle a man wielding a knife from his store yesterday.

CCTV footage shows the suspect wielding the blade during an altercation with the shopkeeper, who man-handled him off the premises.

The suspect fled, but was arrested by police soon afterwards.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Detectives have arrested a man following a robbery in Batley yesterday afternoon.

"The incident happened on Wednesday 13 March at around 17:30 at Patbro’s newsagents on Branch Road.

"A male entered the shop asking for cigarettes; while being served the suspect approached the shop keeper from behind and threatened him.

"The suspect demanded money and cigarette but was refused and there was an altercation and the male victim suffered a minor injury to his ear.

"The suspect, in his 30s, then fled the scene but was quickly arrested by police officers."

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190132966 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.