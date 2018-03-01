Educating Yorkshire's Mushy to take centre stage at Wembley

Educating Yorkshire’s Musharaf Asghar and teacher Matthew Burton will take to the stage Wembley Arena to inspire 12,000 students.

Dewsbury lad Mushy stole the hearts of the nation when he overcame his stammer whilst appearing on Channel 4’s Educating Yorkshire at Thornhill Academy.

Now, five years later, Mushy has launched a career as a motivational speaker and faces his largest crowd at event organised by young people's charity WE next Wednesday.

He will be joined by a whole cast of speakers and performers including Lily Collins, Katie Piper, Alexandra Burke, Laura Whitmore, Tokio Myers, The Vamps Connor Ball and Tristan Evans, Holly Branson, Connor Franta, Nikki Christou, and former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon.

Now in its fifth year, WE Day UK brings together exceptional young people paired with compelling speakers and performers and innovative to celebrate the positive impact and contributions young people make around the world.

Actress Lily Collins said: "Year after year, I’m endlessly inspired by the young people from around the world that come together for WE Day.

"From North America to the UK, they’re creating a caring community that stands united and recognises that it’s okay to be different, and that our differences are what make us beautiful. On March 7th, I can’t wait to once again celebrate with the students at WE Day as we continue standing up, speaking out and working towards a kinder tomorrow.”