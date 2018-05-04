Record Bank Holiday temperatures predicted but will Yorkshire join in with the fun in the sun?

Much of Britain looks set to enjoy a spring heatwave this weekend with Bank Holiday Monday forecast to be the hottest ever.

Weather experts are tipping temperatures to push above 20C over the next few days as high pressure from the Azores brings improved conditions.

While the best of the sunshine is expected to be seen in the south and south east of the country, Yorkshire will still experience its fair share of blue skies and warm temperatures.

The mercury could hit 28C as people round off their three-day weekend - making it the hottest in nearly two decades.

Bank Holiday Monday in 1999 was 23.6C, while the hottest bank holiday weekend ever was in 1995 when temperatures peaked on the Saturday at 28.6C.

Met Office forecaster Sophie Yeomans said a record-breaking weekend could not be ruled out.

Yorkshire could be set for record temperatures this Bank Holiday weekend.

She said: "It could beat that (28.6C) for the Monday in which case it would be the hottest ever early Spring bank holiday weekend."

Most parts of England and Wales will enjoy temperatures in the 20s throughout the weekend, with the best of the weather predicted for the South East.

But while the weekend is looking lovely, there is likely to be a sting in the tail with cloud, rain and chilly temperatures arriving from midweek.

Forecaster Claire Kennedy-Edwards, of The Weather Channel, said: “There is continued high confidence on a warmer and drier than normal spell over the next few days across central and southern regions of the UK.

“But there will be a change to more unsettled and cooler conditions from midweek. Forecast models are in good agreement that low pressure will become centred to the north-west of the British Isles on Wednesday.

“This will bring some cloud, rain and moderate to fresh south-south-westerly winds to northern and western areas.

“Some strong winds are possible over western Ireland and Scotland with gale force gusts over exposed locations.”

Yorkshire weather for Friday:

On the cool and cloudy side at first, however it be a dry day, with the cloud developing breaks to to allow more in the way of warm sunny spells into the afternoon. Light winds are expected throughout. Maximum Temperature 20 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Friday night:

Remaining dry overnight, with mist and low cloud affecting some valleys in the Dales in the continued light winds, while eastern districts should stay clearer. Minimum Temperature 5 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Saturday:

A dry day with light winds and plenty of warm sunny spells. Western areas may be cloudier at times, mainly early on. Maximum Temperature 22 °C.

Yorkshire outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Remaining dry and warm with plenty of sunshine, although the southeasterly breeze will mean that it feels cooler in coastal districts, with some low cloud possible at times.