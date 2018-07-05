Weekend weather round-up: What to expect in Yorkshire as the heatwave continues

As the heatwave continues in Yorkshire, temperatures are currently hot with bright, clear skies, but will this remain the same over the weekend?

Here’s the weather forecast for Yorkshire over the next three days.

The pollen count and UV intensity are both expected to be high over the weekend.

In general, warm temperatures are still expected, with mostly pure sunshine, but some sunny intervals and cloudy periods may occur over the next three days.

Friday July 6

Highs of: 26°C

Lows of: 15°C

Any low cloud near the coast will soon clear and will leave a dry day with warm sunshine. It will feel a little cooler near the coast due to an onshore breeze. Maximum temperature will be 26 °C.

Saturday July 7

Highs of: 25°C

Lows of: 16°C

Saturday is expected to reach highs of 25°C, but periods of sunny spells. Although it is expected to be mostly dry, an isolated shower is possible in the region on Saturday. Warm by day, especially inland. Cooler and sometimes cloudier near coasts.

Sunday July 8

Highs of: 27°C

Lows of: 16°C

The temperature will continue to rise on Sunday, with the temperature set to reach its peak of 27°C at around 16:00.

It is expected to be mostly pure sunshine, but some sunny intervals may occur throughout the region, with the temperature still expected to be 21°C at 22:00.

Warm by day, especially inland. Cooler and sometimes cloudier near coasts.