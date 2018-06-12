Firefighters carry out rescue near Showcase Cinema in Birstall after car crashes into tree

Firefighters were called to the aid of a person trapped in a car after it went down an embankment and hit a tree near Birstall’s Showcase Cinema this afternoon.

Crews from Morley and Dewsbury were joined by the Technical Rescue Unit from Cleckheaton as they responded to the incident in the cinema’s car park shortly after 1.30pm.

A West Yorkshire Fire spokesman said they had found one injured person was trapped inside the car.

The person was freed by firefighters before being handed into the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics, the spokesman said.

