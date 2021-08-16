Firefighters rescue three boats stuck on a weir in the River Calder

Riverboats became stuck on a weir on the River Calder at Ravensthorpe

Fire crews were called around lunchtime on Sunday (August 15) to Low Mill Lane where the boats had got stuck on silt banks close to a row of buoys.

Boats have to navigate a wide sweep heading towards Wakefield and the water depth can be deceptive close to the weir.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said one boat became stuck and then two others, including a party of Scouts, which went to help also got into difficulties.

There was a big turnout of fire appliances with specialist rescue crews from Cleckheaton, Rastrick and Rothwell attending.

Technical rescue officer Mick Loney said: “The first boat got stuck and a second boat went to assist but also got stuck. Then a third got involved.

“We put a plan in place to get all the boats off, make sure all the people were safe and everybody got back to dry land.