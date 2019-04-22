Firefighters tackling blaze at Cooper Bridge, Mirfield

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in the Cooper Bridge area of Mirfield.

Huge plumes of black smoke can be seen for miles around the affected area.

It is believed that tyres behind a car dealership in Cooper Bridge Road have caught fire.

The fire is close to the train line between Huddersfield and Mirfield, but services have not been disrupted.

Three fire engines are in attendance, with the worst of the smoke now under control.

It comes after fires on both Ilkley Moor and Marsden Moor over the bank holiday weekend.

