Firm’s silver lining for charities

A Kirklees-based charity is one of three good causes to benefit from a firm’s landmark year.

To celebrate 25 years since founder Mike Field served the very first pint at the West Riding Refreshment Rooms, the team at Beerhouses has launched a year of fundraising events.

To celebrate its silver anniversary, Beerhouses will host a series of special events across the year, with all the proceeds being split between Kirkwood Hospice, Candlelighters and Ben’s Music Foundation.

It all started with an idea to turn a set of dilapidated, unloved waiting rooms at Dewsbury train station into something that commuters and the local community could use and enjoy.

25 years on, the group behind the West Riding Refreshment Rooms can boast a chain of six award winning pubs, which also includes The Old Turk in Dewsbury and The Sportsman Inn in Huddersfield.

The team at West Riding Refreshment Rooms kicked off their year of fundraising back in January with an all day celebration. Staff handed out free food to patrons, offered 25% discount on drinks and sold Black Sheep at 1994 prices throughout the day.

They have commissioned Elland Brewery to create an exclusive beer, Line Four, to celebrate the landmark year, with 10p from every pint sold going to the chosen charities, as well as creating their own gin with Jacqsons of Huddersfield, from which 25p a drink will also be donated.

Barry Shaw, operations manager at Beerhouses, is proud to be celebrating 25 years.

He said that both customers and the team wanted to support local causes throughout the year.

He said: “We are delighted to be celebrating this landmark year. We employ nearly 90 people across the different pubs and most of them live locally so we are a real part of our communities.

“Kirkwood Hospice, Candlelighters and Ben’s Music Foundation are local to our pubs and lots of people who come in are touched by cancer and other life limiting illnesses.

“We want to make sure we keep the money we raise local.

“We’d be delighted to hear from any of our customers or the general public if they have their own fundraising ideas to support our charities.

“Why not pop in to one of our pubs and speak to the team!”