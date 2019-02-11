Free dental treatment on offer in Dewsbury

A mobile dental unit offering free treatment for people who are struggling to access dental care is returning to Dewsbury next week.

Dental charity Dentaid is running four clinics offering emergency treatment and oral health advice for people who are suffering dental pain and are not registered with a dentist.

No appointments are necessary and people can turn up and wait to be seen by the team of volunteer dental professionals. Treatments available include extractions, fillings and dental screening.

Two clinics will take place at Dewsbury Moor Children’s Centre on February 18 and 19 from 9am-4pm followed by a further two clinics at Thornhill Lees Community Centre on February 21 nd 22 from 11am-5pm. .

The clinics have been funded by Kirklees Council in order to help more people access dentalcare and help those who are suffering pain. Last June, thousands of extra NHS dental places were created in Kirklees to help shorten NHS waiting lists, however, there are still many people in the area who aren’t attending regular dental appointments.

“We are looking forward to returning to Kirklees and have an amazing team of compassionate volunteer dental professionals who will be offering free emergency treatment,” said Dentaid’s CEO Andy Evans.

“We hope that by bringing our dental unit to community facilities we can help people out of pain, offer oral health advice and help to re-engage them with dental care.”

The service is for people who are not registered with an NHS dentist. Patients will be assessed and invited to wait for treatment which will be provided free of charge.