Fuel prices: 8 of the cheapest places to fill up in and around Leeds city centre

With the price of both petrol and diesel continuing to increase around the UK, it’s becoming more and more costly to fill up.

According to the AA, fuel prices in May have gone up 4.1p for unleaded, rising from 121.4 p/litre to 125.5 p/litre.

Diesel prices have increased by 4.1p from 124.2 p/litre to 128.3 p/litre and the price difference between diesel and unleaded has grown to 2.8p/litre.

According to PetrolPrices.com the average price for unleaded fuel in Leeds is 127.7p, with low prices being around 119.7p and high fuel prices being 132.9p.

Here are 8 of the cheapest places in and around Leeds city centre to fuel-up.

Prices correct as of June 7 2018.

Morrisons Hunslet

Prices per litre: 120p (Unleaded)

125p (Diesel)

Church Street, Hunslet, Leeds LS10 2AU

Sainsburys White Rose

Prices per litre: 119.9p (Unleaded)

123.9 (Diesel)

White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds LS11 8LS





ASDA Beeston Automat

Prices per litre: 120.7p (Unleaded)

124.7p (Diesel)

Old Lane, Beeston, Leeds, LS11 8AG



ASDA Leeds Bridge Meadow Lane

Prices per litre: 120.7p (Unleaded)

124.7p (Diesel)

Meadow Lane, Leeds, LS11 5BJ

ASDA Killingbeck

Prices per litre: 120.7p (Unleaded)

124.7p (Diesel)

Killingbeck Drive, Leeds, LS14 6UF

ASDA Middleton

Prices per litre: 120.7p (Unleaded)

124.7p (Diesel)

Holme Well Road, Leeds, LS10 4TQ

ASDA Pudsey

Prices per litre: 120.7p (Unleaded)

123.7p (Diesel)

Owlcotes Shopping Centre, Leeds, LS28 6AR

ASDA Morley

Prices per litre: 120.7p (Unleaded)

124.7p (Diesel)

Howley Park Road, Morley, LS27 0BP