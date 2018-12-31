Golden girls tap into title success

Two local dancers recently returned home from the World Championships held in Riesa, Germany, with the Team GB Tap Dance holding a host of medals and trophies.

Tap Attack, the official UK Tap Team, showed the world it is a force to be reckoned with, returning from the 2018 International Dance Organisation’s (IDO) World Tap Championships with five World Titles.

Flying high: Team members in action at the World Championships.

Pollie Jackson, 13, from Heckmondwike, is a pupil at CAPA Juniors – Cathedral Academy of Performing Arts in Wakefield. She has danced since she was two years old with Sutton School of Performing Arts in Mirfield and has been with Tap Attack since 2014.

Jess Hirst, 14, from Cleckheaton, a pupil at Heckmondwike Grammar School, has danced since the age of four at The Emma Coombs Dance Academy. She has been a member of Tap Attack since 2016 and has been in Team GB for the past two years.

Team GB’s 49 strong-team, comprising of dancers from all over the UK, had to dance their way through numerous rounds aiming to reach the finals and ultimately be on the podium.

The team is pleased to say that its dances qualified for every final entered and in addition to the five gold medals the team won three silver and four bronze medals as well as a host of top rankings.

Team GB’s head coach Jo Scanlan, said: “This year the standard of the competition was at its highest we have ever seen during the 10 years we have represented the country at this event, every country just gets stronger each year.

“We knew this year was going to be a tough year, but our dancers fought their way through the rounds and achieved exceptional results.

“The team have been very successful over the past few years and returning to the World Championships as the reigning champions bring extra pressure and intense competition.”