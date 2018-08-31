Heckmondwike man was high on cocaine during 100mph car chase through Dewsbury

A driver who crashed his car after a 100mph police chase while high on cocaine and cannabis has been locked up for six months.

Michael Howarth also drove through Dewsbury town centre at 70mph without stopping at junctions during the incident in the early hours of May 19 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard police signalled for Howarth to stop after spotting him change direction as he came out of a pub car park.

Howarth, who had two passengers in the vehicle, pulled over but then sped off when approached by an officer.

The 21-year-old reached 100mph along Bradford Road towards Dewsbury town centre. The officer aborted the chase when he reached the town centre as the pursuit was too dangerous to members of the public.

Howarth lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a lamppost on Westgate. No one was injured in the collision. Howarth and the passengers abandoned the car but he was arrested at Dewsbury railway station.

Tests showed he was over the legal driving limit for cocaine and cannabis. Howarth, of Greenside, Heckmondwike, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, three drug driving offences and having no insurance.

Anastasis Tassou, mitigating, described Howarth’s actions as being out of character.

He said Howarth, a bricklayer, had been made redundant earlier in the day.

Jailing Howarth, Recorder Ian Harris said: “You put the public at risk, in my judgement substantial risk, of serious harm, perhaps even worse.

“Motor vehicles in the hands of drugged drivers are dangerous. The need for a deterrent and punitive sentence outweighs personal mitigation.”