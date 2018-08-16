Here’s how parents can get 24 nappies for just 85p in Aldi’s latest special offer

Hunting for a special offer is all part and parcel of being a parent.

Whether you’re looking to save on food, supplies or gifts, getting the best value for your money is a daily task.

Step forward Aldi.

The discount supermarket is now offering a baby and toddler essentials at a knock down rate as part of their on-going Specialbuys special offers.

Parents can snap up deals such as a pack of 24 nappies for just 85p or a bottle of Lacuna mango kids shampoo for the same price.

The offer started in-store today (Thursday) and has been running online since last Sunday.

There are plenty of other items to save a couple of quid on too, from books, toys, safety gates and clothing.