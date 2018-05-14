Homeless project to benefit from Olivia’s haircut!

A Hightown teenager is preparing to chop off her locks in aid of a charity that works with the homeless.

Olivia Tetley, 17, is part of the Batley Homeless Project and has taken part in plenty of fundraisers but is now set for her most daring challenge.

Olivia, who is studying for her A-Levels at Mirfield Free Grammar, will have her hair cut on June 7 when she will have a whopping 12 inches being chopped off.

She is not only donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust, who provide free wigs for young people who have lost their hair to cancer and other illnesses.

She is also targeting a total of £300 which will go straight to the Batley Homeless Project.

The project works to bring people in the community together and collects food and donates it to those most in need.

Her mum Gill Tetley said: “I’m amazingly proud of her. She has gone above and beyond to do what she has done.

“She plays football, goes to school and just wants to do the best she can.

“She is putting her life on hold to these things and as parents, we’re extremely proud.”

Olivia has already raised her fair share for the charity, and recently climbed Ben Nevis. The daunting challenge saw her reach the peak - she was one of only seven people to do so out a starting group of 27.

To donate to Olivia’s cause, visit bit.ly/2KWKodg.