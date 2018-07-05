How to keep your garden lawn healthy and green during a heatwave

The recent hot weather has brought plenty of sunshine and clear skies, but the high temperatures and lack of rain has left lawns dry and dreary-looking.

But there are certain ways you can keep your lawn protected, hydrated and healthy during the warm weather.

If youre jetting off on holiday during the summer period its always best to cut your lawn just before you go away (Photo: Shutterstock)

Here are some steps you can follow to keep your lawn looking fresh during the summer.

Mow less regularly

Letting your grass grow a little longer than usual will help reduce the stress on your lawn and help to avoid weakening the grass.

Just change your mower blade to a higher setting when then cutting your grass.

It is best to water your lawn when the soil becomes dry, but before the grass turns yellow or brown if possible (Photo: Shutterstock)

Although it is usually recommended to mow your lawn at least twice a week, during extremely warm periods of weather and drought, this should be reduced to once a week.

If you’re jetting off on holiday during the summer period it’s always best to cut your lawn just before you go away.

Keep plenty of moisture in your grass

The persistent hot and dry weather which we have been seeing lately can impact on the appearance and health of grass, so keeping moisture in your lawn is key to keeping it healthy.

Over-seed any sparsely-grassed areas using an appropriate mixture, but try to avoid using weed killers on drought-affected lawns during autumn (Photo: Shutterstock)

It is best to water your lawn when the soil becomes dry, but before the grass turns yellow or brown if possible.

If the ground is very hard, using a garden fork to poke holes into the ground can then help water seep through when you do water your lawn.

You should try and ensure that the water reaches a depth of 10cm (4in) after each watering and in the middle of summer 1 sq m (1 sq yd) needs about 20-litres (5 gallons) every seven days.

Water your lawn early in the morning, evening or even at night in order to reduce water wastage from evaporation.

Try not to apply too much water as this can encourage shallow rooting of the grass and promote moss and turf diseases.

It can also make your lawn less drought-tolerant in case of extreme warm weather or potential hosepipe bans.

Leave grass clippings

Leaving grass clippings on your lawn after you have mowed it also helps to conserve moisture in your lawn.

The grass clippings will act as mulch and slow down the evaporation of water from the soil surface, but make sure the clippings are small or they will smother the grass and cause damage.

Feed and condition your lawn

In order to maintain strength and keep healthy, all lawns need feeding. There are plenty of sprays and soluble lawn foods which ensure your lawn is fed and kept strong during the hot weather.

Lawn feed can help to protect against hot, dry weather and a well-prepared lawn that has been properly fed and treated is able to withstand and recover from periods of drought.

Keep on top of weeds and moss

Weeds on your lawn will compete with the grass for moisture, so it’s always better to remove them where possible.

Moss can also be hazardous to a healthy lawn so using a lawn treatment which feeds your lawn, keeps in green and controls both weeds and moss can help keep your lawn strong and healthy.

Triple action granules can help to do this, but you must water the granules well within 48 hours to ensure this works properly. You can then mow your lawn again 3-4 days after the treatment has been used.

After about 7 days your lawn should become greener and you should then rake out dead moss between one and two weeks after the lawn treatment has been applied.

How to take care of your lawn after a drought

The autumn after a dry summer is the ideal time to carry out renovation and repair on your lawn, not only helping your lawn to recover from warm weather and potential periods of drought, but making it more drought resistant for the next year.

Over-seed any sparsely-grassed areas using an appropriate mixture, but try to avoid using weed killers on drought-affected lawns during autumn.

Try to delay treatments until the following spring when grass and weeds should be growing vigorously.