How you can get paid £11.50 per hour for building LEGO® in Leeds

If you’re passionate about all things LEGO and have a creative flair, then the perfect role in Leeds has just become available.

Thackray Medical Museum are searching for a LEGO® Build Co-ordinator to manage a build project and create a stunning minifigure size model of the Thackray Medical Museum, made entirely of LEGO bricks.

The LEGO Build Co-ordinator will manage a build project and aid with the creation of a minifigure size model of the Thackray Medical Museum

Supported by build consultants, Warren Elsmore Ltd (warrenelsmore.com), the LEGO Build Co-ordinator will work from a LEGO CAD design in order to create the external façade of the Grade II listed workhouse.

The internal galleries will be open to creative interpretation, therefore providing an array of creative opportunities for the Co-ordinator to work with visitors and groups.

The model will be built on site by the LEGO Co-ordinator, taking place in three, six month phases, with the finished model being completed in time for the 2020 re-opening of the new museum.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Length of contract: Fixed term contract: 6 months initially

Hours / days of work: Term time: Weekends (Saturday and Sunday)

Leeds school holidays: 5 days per week (days tbc)

Normal working hours: 9am – 5pm

Salary: £9.50 – £11.50 per hour, depending on experience

Closing date for applications: 5pm, Friday June 15. Audition day on Wednesday June 20.

Key tasks and responsibilities include:

- Encouraging visitors and supporters to purchase a LEGO brick

- Assisting visitors to place their brick in the correct place in the model

- Liaise with Warren Elsmore Ltd to interpret the CAD designs and ensure the external façade build progresses to plan

- Become familiar with the internal galleries of the museum and plan the internal build

- Liaise with the Learning Team to organise other engagement activities

- Work with the Marketing Officer to set up social media accounts for the project and keep them updated with project progress

Person specification:

- Passionate about the LEGO brick in all its shapes and forms

- Imaginative with a creative flair

- Tech savvy, preferably with experience of using CAD software

- Has great attention to detail

- Highly organised

- Personable and have a sense of humour

- Self-motivated, able to work on own initiative

- A team player

- Passionate about protecting the good reputation of the museum

If this sounds like you then visit: thackraymedicalmuseum.co.uk/about-us/work-for-us/ and apply by June 15!