Hunt on for Batley-linked man in sex offence investigation

Police have issued an e-fit of a man they want to speak with in connection with a sexual offence.

Kirklees District Safeguarding would like to speak with anyone who can identify the man pictured in the e-fit who they believe has connections with the Batley area.

Officers want to speak with him in connection with a sexual offence in the Kirklees area in July 2018.

The male is described as in his 30s, white and thin, with black short hair and sunken eyes.

Anyone who can identify the male is asked to contact Kirklees Safeguarding on 101 referencing crime number 13180565811.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.