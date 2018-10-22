"I can't afford this": Batley father-of-two finds car windscreen shattered by thugs

A single father from Batley has been left angry and out of pocket after his car was targeted by thugs who smashed his windscreen in an act of mindless vandalism.

Labourer Robbie O’Sullivan, 30, says he has no idea why anybody would want to damage his vehicle so deliberately.

He said: “I’ve got absolutely no idea what has happened or why anybody would want to do this to me.

“I cannot think of a single reason why anyone would want to do this. I’ve got no enemies or anything like that. It’s dreadful.

“I’m a single dad with two kids who had to get a taxi to school this morning. That’s on top of two days off work. I just can’t afford for this to happen.”

The attack took place on Commonside in Batley at around 3am on Monday morning.

CCTV cameras on a neighbour’s property failed to pick up any images of the commotion, but did pick up clear audio, which indicated a number of thugs jumped out of a car and struck Robbie’s vehicle several times.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: "We responded to a reports of damage caused to the windshield of a Peugeot saloon on Commonside this morning.

"The damage is believed to have been caused overnight, in the early hours of this morning.

"The matter is currently under investigation. Anybody with any information is encouraged to contact Batley Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101, quote log 439 of October 22."